Granby Gut Buster runs ahead in August
Granby’s 32nd annual Gut Buster 5K is scheduled for Aug. 1.
The race can be completed as a run or a walk and is open to all ages and abilities. The race will start in waves of 10 every minute with start and finish areas at Granby Town Hall.
Due to current event restrictions, the Gut Buster will not be timed, but an announcer will be calling out times at the finish line. New this year, participants are encouraged to wear crazy COVID costumes. There will also be non-mandatory challenges at each mile marker.
Drinks and snacks will be handed out as goody bags to each racer as they finish, along with awards for the best costumes and for those that complete the mile marker challenges.
Registration forms are available at the Granby Recreation Department, by calling 970-887-3961 or at http://www.active.com. Discounts are available to families and those entering early.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User