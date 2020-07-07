Granby Gut Buster runs ahead in August

The 31st annual Granby Gut Buster 5K drew over 100 participants in July 2019.

McKenna Harford / mharford@skyhinews.com

Granby’s 32nd annual Gut Buster 5K is scheduled for Aug. 1.

The race can be completed as a run or a walk and is open to all ages and abilities. The race will start in waves of 10 every minute with start and finish areas at Granby Town Hall.

Due to current event restrictions, the Gut Buster will not be timed, but an announcer will be calling out times at the finish line. New this year, participants are encouraged to wear crazy COVID costumes. There will also be non-mandatory challenges at each mile marker.

Drinks and snacks will be handed out as goody bags to each racer as they finish, along with awards for the best costumes and for those that complete the mile marker challenges.

Registration forms are available at the Granby Recreation Department, by calling 970-887-3961 or at http://www.active.com. Discounts are available to families and those entering early.