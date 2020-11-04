Granby has a new mayor but the trustees’ race is tied

Josh Hardy

While Granby has a new mayor, the town’s board of trustees remains a tight race.

As of Wednesday morning, there were five candidates vying for three seats on the board of trustees. Kristie DeLay has come out as the favorite with 461 votes so far. Chris Michalowski follows at 394, and Natascha O’Flaherty and Rebecca Quesada are just eight votes behind him, tied at 386 each. Mary “Cathy” Tindle received 281 votes.

The numbers could change as ballots are still being counted.

Josh Hardy, who has been a Granby trustee for two years, ran for mayor uncontested and garnered 660 votes as of Wednesday morning. The mayoral seat has been open since August when Paul Chavoustie officially stepped down after moving outside town limits.

Reached over the phone Tuesday night, Hardy was thankful for the support he received from his wife, family, friends and the people of Granby along with town staff and other board members. He added that he’s eager to keep moving Granby in the right direction.

“The biggest thing I’m looking forward to doing is continuing responsible growth to make sure it’s a great place for tourists and locals alike,” Hardy said.

With Hardy moving from trustee to mayor, the election will open up his trustee seat, and the newly constituted board of trustees will need to appoint someone to fill it for the remaining two years of Hardy’s term as a trustee.

Boards often default to the candidate who garnered the next highest number of votes, though this is not required.