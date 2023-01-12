Granby hears from developers for workforce housing project

Snow and lights decorate a pine tree outside Granby's Town Hall on Thursday, Dec. 8.

At its Jan. 10 meeting, the Granby Board of Trustees heard presentations from the two companies selected as finalists to win the bid for developing a workforce housing project on land the town owns on U.S. Highway 40 north of the Flying Heels Rodeo Arena: Together, We Grow and the National Housing Partnership Foundation.

The presentations and the board discussion lasted nearly two hours, with each company allotted 30 minutes to present and 20 minutes to answer questions. Trustees could have chosen a winning bid Tuesday but decided to take more time to think it over.

“I don’t feel comfortable making a decision tonight,” mayor pro-tem Deb Shaw said. “I like to weigh things at least three to four days and let it sink in. They are two different entities, definitely two different entities.”

Other trustees agreed with Shaw, and trustee Sharon Silva added that she had read reviews of properties built by the companies and would like to visit some sites to interview residents about their satisfaction with the facilities and management companies associated with the developers.

“Some of the (online) comments were that they were pretty rundown properties, and these were current reviews,” Silva said. “If there’s a property management person on site, why are they not taking care of the property, handling the residents’ concerns and those kinds of things?”

Shaw added that she thought the town moved too fast in selecting a developer in 2019 for the Rodeo Apartments that were supposed to be built on the land now intended for the workforce housing project.

“I think we jumped the gun, if I’m being honest,” Shaw said. “I think we moved way too fast. We didn’t ask enough questions and it turned out to bite us. What they first showed us was gorgeous, just gorgeous. And then when it came down to the last thing that they were offering — I couldn’t believe the difference.”

The board voted to make their final decision at their first meeting of February, which will be on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

The town received four bids for the project, but town staff narrowed them down to the two through a scoring process and interviews. Town manager Ted Cherry said the National Housing Partnership Foundation came in first in the staff’s gradings while Together, We Grow started out in third.

“(Together, We Grow) originally came in, within our group from a scoring perspective, as the third out of the four,” Cherry said. “But through conversations in the initial interview, they were actually bumped up to the second option.”

Granby expects whichever developer it chooses to deliver 100 apartments and 158 duplexes, townhomes and single-family houses, with deed-restricted units for rent and for sale to residents working in the county.

