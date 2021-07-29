Granby hires new police chief





Granby selected its new police chief Tuesday for his three decades of experience, leadership and deep community involvement.

Dave Shaffer was approved by town trustees to take over the lead role at the police department. Shaffer comes from Champaign, Illinois, where he has served as the deputy chief of police since November 2017. Shaffer will start in the new job on Aug. 23.

“We think Dave is going to add a really good quality of leadership to the department and he has a wide breadth of experience,” Town Manager Ted Cherry said. “We’re very excited for him to come on board with us. In our growing community, it’s important to have a strong police force that can work with our partners in the county and the other towns.”

Shaffer has worked for the Champaign police since 1998, though he started his law enforcement career in 1991 after graduating from Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

As deputy chief, Shaffer oversaw the Criminal Investigations Division, professional standards, evidence, and fiscal administration. Previously, Shaffer served the Champaign police as a patrol officer, a member of a departmental proactive community policing team, a member of the department’s SWAT team, an inspector with the Illinois State Police Drug Enforcement Unit, a firearms instructor, a patrol sergeant, a patrol lieutenant and an investigations lieutenant.

On top of his duties, Shaffer is an active member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Per his contract, Shaffer will receive a $100,000 salary, benefits, access to a department vehicle and 22 days in paid time off per year starting next year. He will also be reimbursed up to $10,000 in relocation expenses.

According to a news release, Shaffer moves to Granby with his wife Belinda. He has two daughters, who live in Snowmass and Indianapolis, Indiana. As an avid fisherman, Shaffer is looking forward to fly fishing, as well as enjoying the county’s other outdoor recreation options.

Granby’s former police chief, Jim Kraker, left the department at the beginning of this year. Sgt. Jonathan Stark has served as interim chief for the past seven months.

Cherry said the town is thankful to Stark for his work as interim chief.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the trustees also commended Officers Sofer and Ybarra for their recent hard work. The commendations cited the officers’ efforts to remove drugs from the streets and return stolen vehicles and firearms.

In addition, Sofer was commended for his participation rescuing a dog that had gotten stuck in a stream at Granby Ranch last month.