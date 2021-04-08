Granby hopes 4th of July Parade can happen this year

A man bunny hops over a group of three children as he rides down Agate Avenue in downtown Granby during the 2018 Fourth of July Parade.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Athletes are warming up for the Summer Olympics and Major League Baseball had its opening day, but the season would be incomplete for Granby without its staple event.

Plans are in the works. Granby Chamber of Commerce Director Lauren Huber said this year’s Fourth of July Parade will “most likely” be able to happen, but she couldn’t 100% guarantee it. She said the chamber is planning on the event and moving forward to hold it.

Granby’s Fourth of July parade was an early casualty of the pandemic with the chamber shifting to a weekend of events last year to maintain health protocols.

The socially distanced events for the Hometown Fourth of July helped keep the patriotic atmosphere alive, but couldn’t compare to Granby’s typical march down main street.

Huber added that the county’s health department is on board with the event, but the continued uncertainty of the pandemic is what’s stopping the official announcement.

“You just never know what’s going to happen between now and then,” Huber said.

Grand County is currently under Level Yellow restrictions, which permits outdoor unseated events up to 175 people.

However, Gov. Jared Polis has indicated that the statewide COVID dial system will be coming to an end sometime this month. This turns over the control of health orders back to local governments.

The most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to advise against large gatherings, especially those where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

COVID-19 case numbers have seen a slight uptick in the county, which public health officials expected due to spring break. There have been 22 new cases in the past week, equal to a case rate of 140 per 100,000 people. Two residents are currently hospitalized due the virus.