Granby hopes to make meetings more efficient

The Granby town board has decided to adjust a couple processes for town meetings.

In an attempt to help staff better prepare for board members’ questions, the town will begin initiating “brown bag lunches” the day of the meeting for a chance to go over the agenda.

Town Manger Ted Cherry brought the recommendation to the board, explaining that the short meeting would be done in a workshop format if the board chose to try it. The trustees would not make decisions during the discussion, but instead raise any questions about the agenda and give staff time to find answers before the board meeting.

Board members would also have the option to call in or communicate questions via email. The goal is to allow staff to prepare for issues that are currently being raised on the spot during meetings. There is a hope this change will also cut down on board meeting times, which typically last two to three hours under the current format.

The trustees favored trying out the lunch workshop, which could be adjusted or nixed if it does not work for the town.

The board also approved an ordinance outlining how meeting minutes would be recorded after repeated discussions and conflicting direction led to confusion for staff. The board elected to go with a summary style of minute taking.

These type of minutes would not take down everything said, but would capture the overall idea of speakers. This style is more detailed than an action item agenda, which records only the actions of the meeting, but not as thorough as verbatim minutes.

Town staff spends roughly 13 hours per meeting producing minutes, according to Cherry. The board thought that this change would cut down on staff time, help with the timeliness of approving agendas and improve the reading experience for anyone looking over the minutes.

In other business:

• SGM, which provides engineering services to the county, asked to raise rates by 1.5%. SGM has not increased rates for the town since the original contract was signed in 2019. The board approved the change with Trustee Natascha O’Flaherty dissenting.

• Trustees appointed Kathleen Oveson to the newly formed parks and recreation committee. The town is searching for other Granby residents to join the committee. Staff plans to approach the board with a change to the ordinance that would allow business owners in Granby to serve on the committee as well.

• The board approved a reimbursement agreement with GP Granby Holdings, the owner of Granby Ranch, for next week’s mediation related to bonds on certain roads in the subdivision. The board also voted to give the town manager the authority to sign the settlement agreement within the parameters set in an executive session.

• Cherry updated the town about budgets requested from the metropolitan districts associated with Granby Ranch. Only Granby Ranch Metro District has approved a budget for 2021, which was provided. The developer-controlled Headwaters Metro District and Granby Ranch Metro Districts 2-8 have not approved 2021 budgets.

• The Granby Chamber of Commerce gave an annual update to the trustees. The group plans to launch a new website and Granby-centric brochure in May. Plans for summer events remain tentative due to COVID-19.