Granby hosting yard, storefront art contest

Granby artist Casey Paugh painted this bench for last year's community art project.

Courtesy Deb Brynoff

The Granby Public Arts Committee is hosting the second annual Do-It-Yourself Yard Art and Storefront Community Art Project and inviting businesses and residents to participate for the chance to win prizes.

This year’s community art project’s main color will be Panther purple to celebrate the upcoming 2021 graduates and art can incorporate this year’s hashtags, including #Granbylove and #pantherpurple.

The only limitations on the art is that it features Panther purple and is family-friendly. The contest will run from April 1 through July 4.

In an effort to encourage student participation, the Granby PAC is offering to link up students wanting to create and businesses that want to participate by featuring their work. To take advantage of the partnership option, email info@townofgranby.com .

To submit art to the contest or share progress, upload photos to http://www.facebook.com/GranbyPAC . Gift certificates will be awarded to the top three winners.

The Granby PAC is a seven-member board of residents appointed by the Granby Town Board.