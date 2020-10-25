Granby, Hot Sulphur taken off pre-evacuation orders
As a steady blanket of snow falls over Grand County, the sheriff’s office has announced that Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs have been taken off pre-evacuation orders for the East Troubleosme Fire.
Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office issued an alert notifying residents that the area south of US Highway 40, including the south end of County Road 21, and the towns of Hot Sulphur and Granby, are no longer in pre-evacuation status.
With the pre-evacuation orders lifted, residents of those areas are able to return to their homes.
However, the sheriff’s office is reminding residents that fire behavior can change rapidly and to remain vigilant and prepared.
