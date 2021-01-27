Granby invests almost $400K in new vehicles, equipment, building upgrade

Granby trustees approved purchases of $372,470 worth of apparatus for the town Tuesday.

The biggest budgeted purchase approved was for a new dump and plow truck, which came in at $195,966 with the lowest bid. The purchase will replace a 2005 plow truck, which will be traded in for an estimated $17,000 to $18,000.

The truck is being built and expected to be ready in late summer or fall of this year, just in time for the 2021-22 winter season.

Trustees also approved two purchases for the water department, the bigger of which was a pressure reducing valve vault at $101,504. This vault will replace an existing, 40-year-old vault in the South Service Area.

The quote only covers the cost of procuring the vault and delivery. Installation will take place later this year with the remaining budgeted funds.

Also for water, the board approved $20,000 for spray foam insulation and installation at the North Service Area garage. The garage was built last year for the water department.

The final big purchase approved Tuesday was for a new police vehicle, a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, which will be outfitted for police work and decaled. The police department currently has five operational vehicles, plus one that reportedly needs to be retired and another that requires constant repairs.

With this purchase, the fleet will meet the current needs and staffing of the police department, Interim Chief Jonathan Stark said.

He added that the dealership would also trade in the soon-to-be retired vehicle for $5,000, saving the town a little money.

Related to money, the board approved moving forward with a Mountain Parks Electric program that would switch streetlights to LED technology. The town would continue paying the normal rate on its electric bills for six years to cover the cost of the switch for the 78 lights.

After that time, a reduced rate would kick in because LEDs cost less to run. The town manager said Granby could expect a savings of more than $600 a month at current rates following the six-year period.

In other business:

• As the body that approved the creation of the various metropolitan districts in Granby Ranch, the town board can ask for a review of financial information from those districts every five years. The town has not done this since 2011, and the town manager recommended doing so now considering the change of ownership at the development.

The board approved issuing notice to the nine metro districts associated with Granby Ranch. A hearing could be set at a future date if the board deems it necessary.

• Also in Granby Ranch, trustees looked at an agreement that would have the development’s owner — GP Granby Holdings — reimburse the town for costs associated with participation in an upcoming mediation. The mediation will be on certain bonds related to road repairs in Granby Ranch.

The agreement has a clause ensuring that the costs would not be pushed onto current Granby Ranch homeowners. Trustee Natascha O’Flaherty insisted that the clause should go further and ensure the costs cannot make their way to the metro districts at all. The board plans to discuss the added language at its next meeting.

• Trustees went into an executive session related to negotiations on the water service agreement at River Run RV Resort. No action was taken following the executive session.

• As the Grand Elk Ranch General Improvement District, Town Manager Ted Cherry gave an update on the Grand Elk Buckhorn lots, which the town has been attempting to sell. While parties expressed interest in the lots, associated fees made the purchase unfeasible for the prospective developers.

Cherry said that further discussions were needed to develop a solution for all sides. The hope is to get the lots sold and developed by the end of the year.