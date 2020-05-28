Granby issues notice on roads in Granby Ranch

The Granby Board of Trustees has approved a resolution notifying the public of the condition of roadways in the Granby Ranch development.

The town board approved the resolution at the direction of the development’s receiver. It provides additional notice about the poor condition of certain roadways in the development, which require millions of dollars worth of repairs.

With the foreclosure sale of the Granby Ranch property looming, the town issued the resolution to let prospective buyers know the extent of road repairs needed and that these repairs will be the buyer’s responsibility.

Trustee Nick Raible described the resolution as a “belt and suspenders” move, as the resolution is not meant to enforce or change current obligations. While previous agreements are on the record, the new resolution is intended to provide additional notice to anyone who may become involved with Granby Ranch.

The resolution highlights the fact that previous agreements put the obligation for the construction, maintenance and operation of the roadways on the developer alone. The town is only responsible for inspecting and approving the roads, but many roads in Granby Ranch have never been submitted for approval.

Roads that have not been inspected or approved by the town include including Cirrus Way, Cumulus Road, Nimbus Drive, Stratus Court, Eagle Nest Court, Lone Eagle Drive and Black Feather Court. Many of these roads are also in poor condition.

The resolution was approved with a few changes, and only Trustee Natascha O’Flaherty dissented. She stated that she would have preferred to put previous letters related to the topic on the record rather than pass a resolution.

In other business: