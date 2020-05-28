Granby issues notice on roads in Granby Ranch
The Granby Board of Trustees has approved a resolution notifying the public of the condition of roadways in the Granby Ranch development.
The town board approved the resolution at the direction of the development’s receiver. It provides additional notice about the poor condition of certain roadways in the development, which require millions of dollars worth of repairs.
With the foreclosure sale of the Granby Ranch property looming, the town issued the resolution to let prospective buyers know the extent of road repairs needed and that these repairs will be the buyer’s responsibility.
Trustee Nick Raible described the resolution as a “belt and suspenders” move, as the resolution is not meant to enforce or change current obligations. While previous agreements are on the record, the new resolution is intended to provide additional notice to anyone who may become involved with Granby Ranch.
The resolution highlights the fact that previous agreements put the obligation for the construction, maintenance and operation of the roadways on the developer alone. The town is only responsible for inspecting and approving the roads, but many roads in Granby Ranch have never been submitted for approval.
Roads that have not been inspected or approved by the town include including Cirrus Way, Cumulus Road, Nimbus Drive, Stratus Court, Eagle Nest Court, Lone Eagle Drive and Black Feather Court. Many of these roads are also in poor condition.
The resolution was approved with a few changes, and only Trustee Natascha O’Flaherty dissented. She stated that she would have preferred to put previous letters related to the topic on the record rather than pass a resolution.
In other business:
- The county requested the town board contribute part of the cost to repave the road leading to the Granby Airport known as County Road 610. The bid to repave the road was $136,000, and the county requested the town contribute 40% or $54,400.
The contribution was not budgeted for, and trustees indicated that they would rather funds go toward roads in town limits. With Commissioner Rich Cimino in attendance, the trustees said they might be willing to contribute a portion of the amount if other towns that benefit from the airport also paid for the project.
The trustees proposed that the $54,400 could be split between Granby, Grand Lake, Fraser and Winter Park. They also said that if the amount were requested during budget time, they’d be more willing to contribute next year.
- The board approved an amendment to the water service agreement with Sun River Run Ranch. The amendment addresses issues related to the maintenance of some ponds owned by the town and Sun.
Sun has worked to get the ponds into compliance with state regulations and agreed to assist the town with the augmentation of certain ponds.
One town owned pond will need to be filled in or drained by the town next year. The mayor said he is in talks to fill the pit at a low cost.
- The town board adopted a public works manual subject to certain changes.
- The Granby trustees held an executive session with the town attorney related to bonds for road repairs in Granby Ranch.
