Granby landmark stays local during change of ownership

Casey Ferrell stands outside the iconic Gambles store in Granby, which he owned for almost 30 years. He sold the hardware and appliance shop to Gambles staff member Steve Watson and Watson's wife, Holly Wood.

McKenna Harford/mharford@skyhinews.com

After almost three decades with Gambles, longtime Granby resident and business owner Casey Ferrell has sold the landmark hardware and appliance store.

The store has been around in Granby since 1952, and Ferrell sold the business to Gambles staff member Steve Watson and Watson’s wife, Holly Wood, at the beginning of the year. The transfer is allowing Ferrell to take a break from the demands of the business he owned since 1992.

“I just can’t haul fridges up and down the stairs any more,” Ferrell said with a laugh.

Though he sold his business, Ferrell isn’t retiring just yet. He plans to stay in town and is working at Power World, servicing off-road vehicles.

Ferrell is looking forward to the chance to continue working with the customers he’s built relationships with over the years and invites anyone to stop by the powersports hub in Granby to say hello.

In the almost 60 years Gambles has been in Granby, the store has accumulated a unique history, including during Ferrell’s tenure as owner. It has undergone several remodels and was the ending location of Marv Heemeyer’s bulldozer rampage on June 4, 2004. Gambles’ current facade was put up in 2011 following Heemeyer’s destruction.

Mustang Construction works on the Gambles building’s current facade in Granby in 2011.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Recalling some of the highlights in the stores’ lifetime, Ferrell said his favorite memories were of his employees and customers, who made the work enjoyable.

“It was a great business … and the community was very supportive,” Ferrell said. “We had a lot of fun there.”

Like Ferrell, Gambles isn’t leaving Granby. Ferrell and Watson worked together for at least three years at Gambles, so Ferrell trusted the store would be in good hands.

Ferrell added he’s confident that Watson and Wood will take the appliance and hardware shop to the next level.

“He’s got a real good grasp on the business … he knows the county and how we do things,” Ferrell said of Watson. “I think they’ll do a great job.”