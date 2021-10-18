Granby local’s photo to grace cover of Grand County phone book

Granby local Penny Hamilton took the photo of Lake Granby on a frosty Easter morning that will cover Grand County's 2022 Names and Numbers phone book.

Names and Numbers / Courtesy photo

A photo of a frosty Lake Granby from longtime Granby resident Penny Hamilton will be featured on the 2022 Grand County Names and Numbers phone book.

Hamilton submitted a photo of Lake Granby on Easter morning where the clouds form crosses in the sky, which was chosen by the design team at Names and Numbers.

Names and Numbers directories are distributed throughout Grand County and include contact information for both businesses and individuals.

Hamilton’s other photography can be seen and purchased at Rocky Mountain Interior Framing and at http://www.pennyhamilton.com .