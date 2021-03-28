Granby man admits to murder

Christopher T. Corcorran



A Granby man pleaded guilty to murder on Friday, admitting in Grand County Court that he killed a Wheat Ridge man before dumping his body off Colorado Highway 125 in Jackson County last year.

Christopher T. Corcorran, 33, pleaded guilty to second degree murder for the death of 42-year-old Dustin Bryant, which carries a prison sentence of 28-32 years, per the defendant’s plea agreement.

Corcorran was initially charged with first and second degree murder, though the first charge was dismissed under the plea. He will be sentenced May 21 by Judge Mary Hoak.

Police arrested Corcorran on June 18 after their investigation into Bryant’s death found that Corcorran was the last person to see Bryant alive.

According to the arrest affidavit, the two met in Grand County on May 29, and Bryant’s body was discovered the next day near a trailhead in Jackson County.

Bryant’s body was found naked with three stab wounds on the left side of his chest. The Larimer County Coroner determined he died from a stab wound to the heart.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation gathered evidence that Bryant was killed in Grand County and his body was moved to Jackson County.

Though Corcorran initially denied any involvement in Bryant’s death, he later told police that he met up with Bryant on Cottonwood Pass in Grand County, where they smoked meth and had sex in Bryant’s car.

On June 10, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office reported an abandoned car on Cottonwood Pass with what appeared to be blood on the outside of the driver’s side door and an insurance card inside with Corcorran’s name on it.

Clear Creek County police also discovered Bryant’s car in disarray in Dumont with a smashed front window, blood on the seats and stab marks in the upholstery.

In addition to Corcorran’s lies about his whereabouts on May 29, police gathered testimony from Corcorran’s family, along with physical evidence such as tire tracks, blood samples, and a health insurance card and checkbook with Corcorran’s name on them linking him to the murder.

Bryant’s cell phone records show his last message was to Corcorran around 7 p.m. May 29.