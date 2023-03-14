Granby man arrested for felony drug possession sentenced
Joshua Stonerock pleaded guilty to a Class 1 misdemeanor criminal mischief charge on Feb. 6. The district attorney’s office dismissed a Class 2 misdemeanor harassment charge from the same case as well as drug possession charges from a case that Sky-Hi News previously reported on.
The drug possession case involved a K-9 unit searching Stonerock’s car Oct. 19, 2022, and finding a little less than 4 grams of methamphetamine combined with fentanyl in the front center compartment, according to an arrest affidavit.
Stonerock’s sentence includes two years of supervised probation and 30 hours of community service. Stonerock will not contest restitution costs under $2,000.
