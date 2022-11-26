Granby man arrested for felony menacing

Granby police arrested Steven Szloboda, 28, of Granby, on Nov. 7 on a Class 5 felony charge for menacing with a deadly weapon. Szloboda’s sister-in-law had seen him near the Granby McDonald’s that day, according to an arrest affidavit, and was concerned about his behavior.

Szloboda’s brother talked to him and thought Szloboda was under the influence of drugs. The couple suspected Szloboda may have had a firearm and narcotics with him and contacted police. Granby officers searched Szloboda and found no illegal substances or firearms. A deputy thought Szloboda did not seem in his right mind, but police left without taking a report.

Later that day, Szloboda’s brother called the police again. He had driven Szloboda around town after the first police interaction, and Szloboda had been looking for firearms in several locations. When the brothers went to Szloboda’s storage unit and he said he wanted to retrieve a firearm from it, his brother pretended the lock would not open.

Szloboda’s brother told police Szloboda tried to attack him with a tire iron and threatened to kill him before dropping the iron and motioning to his waistband, making Szloboda again think he may have a firearm. The affidavit read that a video Szloboda’s brother took includes Szloboda threatening to kill him four times.

Officers arrested Szloboda for menacing with a deadly weapon because the tire iron could be used to seriously injure or kill someone and they determined Szloboda’s brother could have reasonably believed Szloboda had a firearm when he was threatening his brother.

Szloboda is scheduled for a court appearance in late November.