Granby man arrested in connection with car burglary

Fasso



Police arrested a Granby man following the investigation of a car burglary.

Around 6 p.m. April 4, a Granby officer responded to a report of a car burglary on Topaz Avenue where a witness said they had confronted a man in their neighbor’s car who then fled the area.

While police were searching the area, an officer stopped a Chevy for expired registration, according to an arrest affidavit. The driver, identified as Brandon Fasso, 35, got out of his car and questioned police why he was being pulled over.

During the conversation, police repeatedly asked Fasso to keep his hands out of his pockets before asking to search him, which the affidavit said he consented to. A search revealed a black box allegedly containing narcotics, including a gram of heroin or morphine and five grams of methamphetamine.

Fasso also allegedly had a warrant out for his arrest for a kidnapping charge.

As police continued investigating the car burglary, surveillance footage from a nearby business showed Fasso, wearing the same clothes he had on during his arrest, in the area during the time of the break-in.

Additionally, Fasso’s shoes allegedly were a general match to a shoe tread near the burglarized vehicle.

Fasso faces charges of criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, obstructing a peace officer, driving an unregistered vehicle and lack of insurance.

Fasso will be in court on Thursday.