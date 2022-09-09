Granby man arrested on sexual assault charge

On Sept. 2 Granby Police arrested L-Jay Cunningham, 21, of Granby on charges, which include Class 4 felony sexual assault, misdemeanor unlawful sexual contact and misdemeanor third-degree assault.

Cunningham allegedly assaulted the same victim three times over a two week period in June, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim reported the incidents Sept. 2 and told police they knew Cunningham before the alleged assaults.

The victim told police they told Cunningham to stop multiple times during each incident, according to the affidavit. They also told police they would like to pursue criminal charges.

Police spoke to Cunningham, who denied knowing anything about the incidents before saying they were consensual, according to the affidavit. He admitting to initiating the sexual acts, but insisted they were consensual and that he and the victim liked each other.

Cunningham faces three counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault and one count of unlawful sexual contact. Cunningham is scheduled for a bond hearing Sept. 20.