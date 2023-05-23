Granby man arrested with fentanyl sentenced to 6 years in jail for intent to distribute

Tyler Hindi

Granby Police pulled over Tyler Hindi, 38, of Granby, for speeding on Agate Avenue and having expired tags July 4, 2022. During the traffic stop, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and their K-9 unit Milo assisted, and Milo had a positive alert for drugs in Hindi’s vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found a small plastic bag with blue pills, which were later confirmed to be fentanyl, and a larger bag with what was later confirmed to be 190 grams of methamphetamine. The fentanyl in Hindi’s possession totalled 5 grams.

Hindi, who told officers he was speeding to watch fireworks with his daughter, faced two felony charges for drug possession with intent to distribute, a petty offense for drug paraphernalia possession and traffic violations for speeding and having expired plates.

On February 2, Hindi pleaded guilty to a Class 2 felony charge for drug possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. The district attorney’s office dismissed his other charges.

Fourteenth Judicial District Judge Mary Hoak sentenced Hindi on April 27, giving him the maximum sentence of six years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. Hindi has 124 days of credit for time served.

Hindi’s sentence also includes 3,488.50 in fines and costs, $3,000 of which comes from a drug offender surcharge.