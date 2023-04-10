Granby man dies by suicide after encounter with Granby Police Department

On Sunday, April 9 at approximately 7:42 p.m., an officer from the Granby Police Department responded to a hit-and-run vehicle accident. The incident took place at the area of Mesa Street and Agate Avenue.

Upon arrival, the officer was provided with details of the incident and the reported location of the vehicle that allegedly left the scene. After completing the on‐scene investigation, the officer proceeded to a residence on the 300 block of West Garnet Avenue.

Witnesses had previously followed the driver of the vehicle that left the scene to this location, according to a press release from Granby Police.

Police say that an officer approached the front door of the residence and was greeted by a male subject who produced a handgun and fired at himself, resulting in a fatal self‐induced gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the firearm was recovered.

According to the Police Department, the officer did not fire his weapon.

The incident remains under investigation by the Granby Police and Grand County Coroner’s

Office. Details on the hit and run victim have not been released yet.