Granby man gets 30 years for murder

Corcorran



A Granby man who admitted to murder was sentenced to three decades in prison amid the greiving loved ones of his victim.

On Friday in Grand County District Court, Judge Mary Hoak sentenced Christopher T. Corcorran, 33, to 30 years of prison time and five years of parole for the death of 42-year-old Dustin Bryant of Wheat Ridge in May 2020. Corcorran will receive credit for 338 days served.

Bryant’s father, mother, brother and partner were in the courtroom for the sentencing and all shared statements with the court. Bryant was remembered as a kind, hard-working and religious man, who would do anything for his family and friends.

In addition, Bryant’s loved ones asked the judge to impose harsh sentencing on Corcorran, noting all he had taken from them.

“Our family tends to live a long time,” Bryant’s father said in court. “We figured that (Dustin) had a life expectancy of at least into his early 90s. At least. He died in his early 40s, so this man stole 50 years of my son’s life.”

Under Corcorran’s plea deal, he faced anywhere from 28 to 32 years in prison for pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Corcorran made his own statement in court, apologizing to the Bryant family and sharing remorse for his actions.

“I’m very sorry for the pain and suffering I caused,” Corcorran said. “I can never excuse my actions that caused him to no longer be on this earth. I feel sick everyday knowing what I’ve taken from them and I can’t imagine the pain that they feel.”

Before delivering her sentence, Hoak apologized to the Bryant family for their loss and emphasized that the sentence was not meant to be a measure of Dustin’s life.

“You need to know that any sentence I impose here is not indicative of the worth of your loved one’s life because there’s nothing that I can do that makes up for that,” Hoak said.

Hoak acknowledged the role drugs and childhood abuse played in Corcorran’s life, but added they can’t make up for the serious nature of the crime.

“You did something that you have absolutely no right to do and that is you took Mr. Bryant’s life and you changed other peoples’ lives irrevocably,” she said. “While you may have been under the the influence when you took Mr. Bryant’s life, the drugs didn’t make you do it. It was in you. And you have to figure out what it was in you that allowed you to do that.”