Granby moves forward with Thompson Road repair contract

Granby’s trustees approved four resolutions April 11 regarding Thompson Road’s repair that will finalize a construction contract pending the approval of Kroger and its subsidiary Dillon Cos., which owns the shopping center on Thompson Road. and U.S. Highway 40.

Trustees first met as the Grand Elk General Improvement District board, and Town Manager Ted Cherry explained his memo to the board and audience. He said town staff and SGM, the town’s engineers, had worked with United Cos. to lower their bid cost by about $90,000.

“That’s the savings that have been found,” Cherry said. “There is a possibility of maybe recognizing other savings as we get into the construction.”

United provided the only bid for the project at just under $2 million in January — a significant increase from the original repair estimate of $1.5 million — but the savings brought the bid down to just over $1.9 million.

Cherry presented a draft contract to the board that laid out the financial responsibilities of each party in the initial repair, as well as the parties’ responsibilities in maintenance and repair of the road going forward.

Disputes over maintenance responsibilities contributed to the road’s deterioration. A 2007 maintenance agreement put responsibility for the road on Dillon Cos. and specifically stated the town has no repair or maintenance responsibility, but the document is only signed by representatives from the town and the Grand Elk Homeowners Association. The Grand Elk General Improvement District is listed as the owner of the parcel of land on which Thompson Road sits.

Financially, the improvement district will put $500,000 towards the repair, while Kroger and the town will provide $675,000 each. The original plan, based on the $1.5 million estimate, was for each entity to contribute $500,000. Instead, the town and Kroger will cover most of the cost increase, and Grand County has committed to contributing $100,000.

Future maintenance responsibilities will fall upon Kroger and the improvement district. The entities will evenly split costs for snow removal, maintenance, repair and replacement of the stretch of Thompson Road from the stoplight to the Grand Elk entrance.

After board discussion and public comment, trustees passed resolutions as the improvement district and town boards.

