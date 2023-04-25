Granby moves forward with Thompson Road repair contract
Granby’s trustees approved four resolutions April 11 regarding Thompson Road’s repair that will finalize a construction contract pending the approval of Kroger and its subsidiary Dillon Cos., which owns the shopping center on Thompson Road. and U.S. Highway 40.
Trustees first met as the Grand Elk General Improvement District board, and Town Manager Ted Cherry explained his memo to the board and audience. He said town staff and SGM, the town’s engineers, had worked with United Cos. to lower their bid cost by about $90,000.
“That’s the savings that have been found,” Cherry said. “There is a possibility of maybe recognizing other savings as we get into the construction.”
United provided the only bid for the project at just under $2 million in January — a significant increase from the original repair estimate of $1.5 million — but the savings brought the bid down to just over $1.9 million.
Cherry presented a draft contract to the board that laid out the financial responsibilities of each party in the initial repair, as well as the parties’ responsibilities in maintenance and repair of the road going forward.
Disputes over maintenance responsibilities contributed to the road’s deterioration. A 2007 maintenance agreement put responsibility for the road on Dillon Cos. and specifically stated the town has no repair or maintenance responsibility, but the document is only signed by representatives from the town and the Grand Elk Homeowners Association. The Grand Elk General Improvement District is listed as the owner of the parcel of land on which Thompson Road sits.
Financially, the improvement district will put $500,000 towards the repair, while Kroger and the town will provide $675,000 each. The original plan, based on the $1.5 million estimate, was for each entity to contribute $500,000. Instead, the town and Kroger will cover most of the cost increase, and Grand County has committed to contributing $100,000.
Future maintenance responsibilities will fall upon Kroger and the improvement district. The entities will evenly split costs for snow removal, maintenance, repair and replacement of the stretch of Thompson Road from the stoplight to the Grand Elk entrance.
After board discussion and public comment, trustees passed resolutions as the improvement district and town boards.
Other business:
- In a workshop session, the board discussed having the town regulate waste collection by contracting with one company to provide service for all residents but decided against moving forward with the idea.
- Granby Police Chief David Shaffer presented awards to residents and first responders for their contributions to law enforcement and public safety.
- Trustees approved a deadline extension for Granby Ranch to make improvements for its Base Camp townhomes development.
- Trustee Sharon Silva said in her recreation committee update that the department has ordered a bus that came in under budget, and Recreation Director Julie Martin hopes for it to arrive before May.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.