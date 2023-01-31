Former Granby resident makes dean’s list at Hofstra University
Sky-Hi News staff report
Grace Oveson, a Hofstra University student from Granby, earned a spot on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List, the New York school announced in a news release on Jan. 23. The music major achieved at least a 3.5 GPA to earn her spot on the list.
Oveson joins seven other Grand County college students who received academic honors from their schools last fall.
