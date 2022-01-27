Granby offers after school swim club

The Granby Recreation will be offering kids a chance to burn off some after school energy by swimming at the Grand Park Recreation Center.

The after school swim club is available for children in kindergarten through fifth grade with an emphasis on having fun whiling playing in the water.

The club will meet at the Granby Elementary School lunchroom right after school and take a rec bus to the center. Pick up will be at the Granby Elementary lunchroom at 6:30 p.m.

Clubs are one Thursday a month, with upcoming clubs on Feb. 10 and March 17. The cost is $15 and preregistration is required by calling Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.