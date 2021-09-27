Granby officer rescues owl from dog park

A Granby police officer saved a great horned owl that likely stunned itself by flying into a fence at the town’s Bark Park on Sunday afternoon.

Officer Jake Fisher said the department received several calls around 1 p.m. Sunday that a large owl seemed stuck in a fence at the dog park. Luckily, Fisher found the owl only dazed and not stuck.

“More than likely he flew into the fence, bruised a wing and got stunned,” Fisher said. “I got within five feet of him and he just looked at me.”

Using a towel and talon gloves, Fisher was able to get the bird into a crate so that he could be transported to the North Park Wildlife Rehabilitation in Walden by volunteers from Hot Sulphur Springs.

“He started clacking his beak at me and flapping away, but he wasn’t able to fly away for whatever reason,” he said. “The main thing was just making sure the owl got out of there.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Jeromy Huntington also helped find the owl a more suitable home, Fisher said.

As of Monday, Fisher said the rehab confirmed that the owl wasn’t injured and they planned to release him back into the wild later this week.

He added that anyone who sees injured wildlife should call CPW, Grand County Animal Control or their local police department to safely handle the situation.

Editor’s note: The name of the North Park Wildlife Rehabilitation was corrected in the story. An earlier version of this story misnamed the rehab center.