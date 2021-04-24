Granby PAC seeks new member
The Granby Public Art Committee is seeking a new member to complete the seven-member committee.
The PAC oversees planning, programming, procuring, installing and maintaining public art projects and artworks within Granby. Applicants must be a resident, property or business owner within the 80446 zip code to qualify.
Email pac@townofgranby.com with the answers to the following questions to apply:
1. Physical Address
2. Why are you interested in joining the PAC Board?
3. What other, if any, civic organizations are/were you involved in and what were your accomplishments?
4. Why do you think you would be a good fit to serve as a member of the PAC Board?
Answers must be received by May 3, and Granby trustees will vote on a new member in May.
