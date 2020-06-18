Granby PAC to host front yard project
The Granby Public Art Committee is sponsoring a DIY Front Yard Art Project.
The event is meant to bring the community together and show support for front line COVID-19 workers, the committee said. Projects can be inspired by nature, sculptures or paintings using household items with a blue color scheme. Ideas are available at the PAC Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/GranbyPAC.
