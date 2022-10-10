Granby PD investigating social media post suggesting violence at East Grand Middle School

A recent photo of children from East Grand Middle School with Gov. Jared Polis

A press release sent today from the Granby Police Department states police are investigating a recent social media post suggesting an act of violence at East Grand Middle School.

The release, forwarded to Sky-Hi News by a concerned parent, says police are aware that a significant amount of conversation and concern exists in the community on this issue. It also states that the investigation is ongoing, “but that the preliminary information obtained by law enforcement at this time suggests there is no credible threat to the school, students or staff.”

The release gives no information regarding what the social media post said or where it was posted. A concerned parent saw three police officers in front of the school before the start of classes Monday morning.

The Granby Police Department maintains it has a strong partnership with the East Grand School District and remains in communication with their administration regarding this concern.

“The students, staff and faculty deserve a positive and safe learning environment; therefore, police will continue to support the school district and provide a visible law enforcement presence throughout the week,” the release reads.

Granby Police states an investigation is ongoing and that it has not revealed any credible threat to public safety at this time. If you have information about the incident, call Granby Police Department at 970-887-3007.

Sky-Hi News reached out to both East Grand Superintendent Ray Brad and East Grand Middle School Principal Jenny Rothboeck for comment. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.