Granby pickleball could open by September

Concrete has been poured for the new pickleball courts at Polhamus Park in Granby. The town's recreation department said the courts could open as soon as early September.

Courtesy Granby Recreation Department

The pickleball courts at Polhamus Park in Granby should soon open, according to an update from the Granby Recreation Department.

The concrete has been poured and the courts are in a 30-day curing process. Within a few weeks, fencing will be installed, followed by the play surfacing, net standards and nets.

The rec department expects the courts to be ready for play by early September.

The town is still accepting donations toward the construction of the courts. Contact the rec department at 970-887-3961 for more information on how to donate.