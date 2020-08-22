Granby pickleball could open by September
The pickleball courts at Polhamus Park in Granby should soon open, according to an update from the Granby Recreation Department.
The concrete has been poured and the courts are in a 30-day curing process. Within a few weeks, fencing will be installed, followed by the play surfacing, net standards and nets.
The rec department expects the courts to be ready for play by early September.
The town is still accepting donations toward the construction of the courts. Contact the rec department at 970-887-3961 for more information on how to donate.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User