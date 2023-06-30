Granby Police announce parking closures for Gut Buster 5k on July 1

The Granby Police Department announced that it will close the parking lane on the south side of Agate Avenue from Zero Street to 5th Street from 10 a.m. until the end of the Gut Buster 5k, which will run from around 10:30-11:30 a.m July 1.

Customers going to businesses on the south side of the street can use the north side parking lane, street parking on side streets, the parking lot next to Brickhouse 40, the town lot on the south side of Agate Avenue at 2nd Street and the Destination Granby parking lot.

Both lanes of Highway 40 through downtown Granby will remain open during the race. Traffic on Ten Mile Drive will be limited to outgoing vehicles only, so those looking to enter Grand Elk or the City Market shopping center should use the Thompson Road access.

Railroad Avenue will be closed by Destination Granby to allow for activities after the race as well.

Call the Granby Police Department at 970-887-3007 with any questions.