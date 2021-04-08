Granby police complete fourth drug bust in two weeks

Items police allegedly collected from Misty Owens' car after stopping her for a broken tail light.

Courtesy Granby Police Department

Granby police have arrested a woman during a traffic stop for allegedly possessing a multitude of narcotics.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, Granby officers pulled over a white truck, driven by Misty Owens, 26, for a broken tail light when they spotted suspicious items and called for a K9 officer, according to the police department.

The K9 officer alerted police to 26 grams of heroin, 16 grams of methamphetamine and 5 grams of cocaine. A search of the truck also turned up a gun, items used in drug distribution and paraphernalia.

Owens was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without properly equipped tail lights.

She remains in the Grand County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

This is the fourth drug seizure during a traffic stop in Grand County in the last two weeks.