Granby Police Department issues scam alert

According to a March 29 Facebook post by the Granby Police Department, a community member recently almost lost upwards of $9,000 through an elaborate phone scam. He was asked to mail cash in between the pages of a bible via FedEx.

Luckily, a local store clerk caught this and called the Granby Police Department to file a report. Although this community member was spared from falling victim to the scam, many more scammers are on the lookout for vulnerable people.

The police department encourages residents to have conversations with their friends and family about how to spot red flags when scammers ask for money or personal information. When in doubt, or to report a scam, residents can also call the Granby police department at 970-887-3007.

Below are the police department’s recommendations to stay safe from scammers, who are becoming savvier with new technology.