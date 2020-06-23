Granby police seek help identifying traffic sign vandals

The Granby Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying possible vandals involved in damaging traffic signs at Grand Elk.

On May 22 and June 14, the Granby police said traffic control signs were damaged on Thompson Road in the Grand Elk subdivision. Speed limit signs, supporting posts and electronic speed monitoring signs were damaged.

The Granby police and Grand Elk homeowners association are offering a combined $1,500 reward for information leading to the identification and prosecution of the person or people involved.

Anyone with information should contact the Granby Police Department at 970-887-3007.