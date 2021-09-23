Granby police seeking video of car burglaries

Granby police are investigating the break-in of several cars throughout the town as well as items stolen from the vehicles in the early morning hours Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, eight people had reported their car being broken into and rifled through. Police believe most of the incidents occurred between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. at several locations in Granby.

Police are asking anyone with video footage within the town of Granby during the specified time period to share it for the investigation.

Information or videos can be sent to Officer David Sofer at 970-531-9216.