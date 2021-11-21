Granby Public Arts seeks members

Mikey Cross paints her fish at Art in the Park in September in Granby. Art in the Park was put together by the Granby Public Arts Committee, which is seeking two new members.

Amy Golden

Granby’s Public Art Committee is taking applications for two new members.

Anyone who lives or owns property, either residential or commercial, within Granby is eligible to join the committee. Applications are due Jan. 18.

Applicants should share why they’re interested in joining, why they would be a good fit for the committee and any other community involvement and accomplishments.

To apply, send answers with a letter of interest and physical address to pac@townofgranby.com .

The seven-member committee oversees and maintains public art projects and artwork in Granby.

The Granby Board of Trustees will vote on the new members at the Jan. 25 meeting.