Granby puts out call for artists





Representatives of Granby are looking for artists to be a part of the first ever Art in the Park event.

The Granby Public Art Committee, Destination Granby and the town will be hosting a music and arts festival Sept. 4 at Polhamus Park. It will feature a juried mural show where artists will be painting fish cut from large MDO boards to be mounted and displayed on the “long wall” along Agate Avenue in downtown Granby.

The event is the first of its kind for the town and organizers plan to make it a signature event each Labor Day weekend.

At 10 a.m. Sept. 3, artists will begin painting their fish mural. Throughout the day Sept. 4, live music acts will perform at Polhamus while artists paint. There will also be interactive community art displays and food and beverage vendors.

Submission is free with a $50 entry fee due from artists that are selected by the Public Art Committee. Selected artists will receive a $500 stipend upon check-in.

Artists must bring their own supplies to use on the primed fish panels provided by the Public Art Committee. Painting times are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 4. All painting must be completed by 6 p.m. Sept. 4.

The primed fish cutout is approximately 3.5 by 8 feet and must be painted to the edges of the panel. Artist will have a selection of three different fish silhouettes.

The top three winners of the people choice awards will get $1,500, $1,000 and $750 respectively. Artwork will be auctioned off prior to next year’s mural fest with proceeds to benefit the Granby Public Art Committee and its projects.

Submissions are due Aug. 5 and applications can be made at https://forms.gle/9A2gFZFDcRWtEn5f7 . Learn more at http://www.facebook.com/GranbyPAC .