Granby puts out call for Fourth of July parade participants

Destination Granby is looking for more community members to join in on the Fourth of July parade.

This year’s parade is finally back after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Executive Director Lauren Huber said she’s hoping to add a few more groups to ensure a spectacular parade.

“This is such a big year and we’re all looking forward to celebrating,” Huber said.

There are about 25 participants signed up, but Destination Granby wants the number to be closer to 40 for the parade. Huber thinks this year is a great time for groups that have never participated before to jump into the popular parade.

“We just want to encourage the community to get involved if they haven’t done it before,” Huber said.

The theme for this year’s parade is hometown heroes. Spectators are encouraged to bring out thank you signs as first responders across the county will be in the parade.

Destination Granby has extended the sign-up date to join the parade through June 21. Go to the Fourth of July event page at DestinationGranby.com to sign up.

Following the parade, everyone is welcome to the Party in the Park featuring live music, kids games and more.