Granby Ranch announces opening date

Granby Ranch has announced that the resort plans to open for winter operations on Dec. 11.

New this year, skiers and riders will enjoy the expansion of runs covered by snowmaking, allowing more terrain to be open earlier in the season at Granby Ranch’s two mountain peaks, according to the ski resort.

The ski area also announced an array of pass and pack deals. Season passes start at $419 for adults and $279 for juniors. Children 5 and under ski for free, and special rates still exist for teens and seniors.

Granby Ranch will sell a limited number of passes, so the resort encourages folks to purchase soon.

“It’s an exciting time at Granby Ranch,” General Manager Jace Wirth said in a release. “While our new owners have really stepped up to support some great on-mountain improvements, the experience you get when you’re here — that warm and welcoming, friendly feel — remains unchanged.”

Season pass and lift pack products are now on sale at http://www.granbyranch.com .