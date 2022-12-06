Granby Ranch announces Saturday, Dec. 10, opening date

Skiers get ready to ride the first chair on Milestone Lift as Granby Ranch opens for the ski season on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Amy Golden/Sky-Hi News

Grand County will see its second ski resort opening Saturday, Dec. 10, when Granby Ranch opens for the season. Both of the East Mountain lifts — Quick Draw Express and Kicking Horse — will open, as well as the shortest lift, Milestone and Pony Carpet at 9 a.m.

Quick Draw and Kicking Horse will provide access to four blue trails — Easy Money, High Roller, Slot Shot and Rod’s Way — and one green trail — Buckhorn. Skiers and riders can get to two green trails, Zig and Zag, off of Milestone.

The West Mountain and its lift, Conquest, will not open Saturday. Uphill access will also be available from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

The 2022-23 season at Granby Ranch has brought a few thing things to the resort, including renovations to the base lodge, breakfast at the Slopeside Dining Hall from 8-10:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, a raw bar at the 8350 Lounge on Night Sky Friday evenings, RFID ticketing and gates, and premium private lessons for up to four people that include lift tickets, rentals, a six-hour lesson and lunch.

General Manager Roxanne Hoover wrote in an email that Grand Pass holders will have to go to a ticket window to sign a waiver and get a reloadable RFID day ticket for $5. They can use the same-day ticket the next time they visit, but need to go to the ticket window to reload it every day they visit. She noted the process may change in the future.

Opening day will feature a few special events, including the new Après Ski, which will be every Friday and Saturday from 3-6 p.m. with an acoustic musician, limited menu and drink specials at the 8350 Lounge.

Other opening day events include a collaboration with Destination Granby called the Perfect Blend, which will feature free coffee and a reusable mug from 8-9 a.m. at First Café, Rocky Mountain Roastery, Debbie’s Drive-In, Simple Coffee and Big Horn Bagels. KFFR 88.3 FM will also be broadcasting from Granby Ranch throughout the day. There will also be snowshoe tours and snowga (snow yoga) sessions on opening day.

Winter Park opens Vasquez Ridge territory

Granby Ranch’s opening announcement Monday came the same day as Winter Park announced the opening of its Vasquez Ridge territory. The one-lift area opened Tuesday with the Pioneer Express lift providing access to three trails: Gunbarrel, Sundance and Big Valley.