Granby Ranch begins summer season with new pass requirements

Hikers and bikers will see new pass requirements at Granby Ranch, which opened for the summer on Thursday.

Courtesy Granby Ranch

Granby Ranch opened summer operations at the mountain resort on Thursday.

The Quick Draw Express and resort services including dining, bike rentals and retail will be open throughout the summer Thursday to Sunday. Granby Ranch also announced a new property access policy, which launched with the opening of the resort.

Trails at Granby Ranch are primarily on private land. Guests riding or hiking on the trails — with the exception of users on the Fraser to Granby Trail — will now need to possess a valid pass or ticket and sign a waiver, the resort announced Wednesday.

“We know this is a big change,” General Manager Jace Wirth said in a release. “Through community input and product support, we aim to ensure the enjoyment of this magnificent property for guests and homeowners alike for many years to come while maintaining the warm welcome that draws so many to Granby Ranch.”

The All Mountain Pass gives users lift-serviced access to downhill trails plus bike and hike access to the entire network of cross country trails. All Mountain Passes are $279 for adults, $164 for kids 6-18, and free for users under 5 or over 80.

The Summer Access Pass offers the suite of cross-country trails plus hiking available in a season-long pass or a single day ticket, which do not include lift-accessed downhill park riding. Those season passes are $129 for adults and $59 for kids.

All Mountain and Access products are available for purchase at the ticket window in Base Lodge, with online prebooking available beginning Tuesday. For more information on prices, upcoming events and the new property access policy, go to http://www.granbyranch.com .