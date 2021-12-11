Granby Ranch celebrates opening day

A frozen gearbox couldn’t stop the fun on opening day at Granby Ranch.

Weather took a turn in the days before the ski resort’s opening on Saturday, dropping five inches of fresh snow on the mountain in the last three days. Temperatures also dropped below zero Friday night, freezing the gearbox and holding up the opening of Quick Draw Express, the lift serving Granby Ranch’s east mountain.

That meant the first chair up the mountain on Saturday was on Milestone Lift, the shortest of the chairlifts at Granby Ranch. Even so, skiers cheered as they broke the opening day banner and made their way up.

Quick Draw was expected to open soon after, providing top to bottom skiing opening day at Granby Ranch.

Conquest Lift and the west mountain weren’t open Saturday morning, but the snowmaking machines were hard at work to get enough coverage for some exciting events coming to Granby Ranch.

Next weekend, the ski resort will host its biggest ever event — a stop on the World Pro Ski Tour. World Pro Ski Tour features a dual format of alpine ski racing, where two skiers race down the mountain side by side.

Later this month, Granby Ranch will also host the US Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Team’s Freestyle Team Mogul Skiers as they train for the Beijing Winter Olympics.