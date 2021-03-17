Granby Ranch extends season to April 11

Thanks to favorable snow, Granby Ranch will be extending its 2020-21 season through April 11.

The ski resort, which typically ends its season the first weekend of April, announced the extension, along with its winter 2021-22 season passes, on Tuesday. If purchased now, next year’s passes can be used for the remainder of the current ski season, the resort said.

“We had such great interest this year. We’re very glad to offer not only this year’s pass rate for next year, but also to make those passes available for skiing right now,” General Manager Jace Wirth said. “With late season snowfall putting skiing top of mind, we felt it was a great way to share the spring experience.”

Season passes start at $399 for adults. Kids 5 and under ski for free, and special season pass rates still exist for juniors, teens and seniors. A winter season pass comes with complimentary access to night skiing and uphill.

Granby Ranch is scheduled to open for the winter 2021-22 season on Dec. 11. Season passes can be purchased online at http://www.GranbyRanch.com .