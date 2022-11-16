Granby Ranch joins Bluebird Backcountry on Indy Pass

A ski groomer makes a final pass at Granby Ranch before the resort's opening day last year in this 2021 file photo.

Amy Golden/Sky-Hi News archive

The Indy Pass, a multi-mountain ski pass featuring independent resorts, announced Tuesday that Granby Ranch will join their program for the 2022-23 season. Bluebird Backcountry, which sits just outside of Grand County between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs, joined the Indy Pass in September.

Granby Ranch will blackout the Christmas holiday period from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2 for Indy Base Pass holders, but the other Colorado resorts on the pass have no blackout dates. Besides Bluebird, Indy includes Echo Mountain in Idaho Springs and Sunlight Mountain in Glenwood Springs.

Granby Ranch general manager Roxanne Hoover said Indy reached out to the resort about joining its pass and the resort’s leaders expressed that the pass felt like a good fit. They expect the pass will expose Granby Ranch to a population of skiers and boarders who are looking to support independent resorts.

“We’re proud to be privately owned and independent,” Hoover said. “We love what they’re doing.”

The Indy Base Pass costs $329 for adults and $149 for kids and includes two days at each of Indy’s resorts, 25% off a lift ticket for a third day, and two trail pass days at Indy’s Nordic resorts. The Indy+ Pass offers the same perks but with no blackout dates, aside from the Christmas holiday at Granby Ranch. It costs for $429 for adults and $199 for kids.

Hoover also said joining the Indy Pass adds value for Granby Ranch’s season pass holders because it gives them the option to buy an Indy AddOn Pass for a discount — $219 for adults and $119 for kids.

“We’re really working hard to add value to our season pass,” Hoover said. “We’ve added the three days at Ski Cooper this year, we’ve added some buddy tickets and now the ability to purchase the Indy Pass at 30% off.”

There are base and plus versions of the AddOn Pass that offer the same perks as the Indy Base and Indy+ passes. The Indy+ AddOn Pass costs $319 for adults and $169 for kids.