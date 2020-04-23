Granby Ranch management transition off to rocky start

As questions linger about summer operations at Granby Ranch, the management transition for the resort may not be going as smoothly as stakeholders had hoped.

Two weeks after a management contract was tentatively awarded to an affiliate group of the resort’s lender, Granby Prentice, Marise Cipriani sent an email to Granby Ranch homeowners outlining the next steps for the resort during its foreclosure process.

Cipriani is the owner of foreclosed upon Granby Realty Holdings, the real estate side of Granby Ranch, and of Granby Ranch Amenities, the management side of Granby Ranch. Granby Ranch Amenities previously submitted a 180 day termination notice and agreed to participate in transition discussions.

While Cipriani claims Granby Ranch Amenities has complied with the transition to new management, the group to take on management responsibilities has disputed those assertions.

Her Wednesday email to homeowners outlined a transition with Ridgeline Executive Group, the agent of Granby Prentice’s affiliate group, which will be taking on the management of the resort.

Cipriani said that Granby Ranch Amenities was providing all information requested by Ridgeline and that a tentative transition had previously been planned for April. Cipriani repeatedly affirmed that all questions to current management had been responded to in a timely manner.

“To be clear, (Granby Ranch Amenities) is ready to step aside prior to the summer season, we are just waiting for (Ridgeline) to respond and confirm when they will start,” Cipriani said in the email. “It is (Granby Ranch Amenities’) full expectation that (Ridgeline) will be in place to open the golf course and other amenities for the summer 2020 season.”

However, a response shared with Sky-Hi News from Ridgeline’s founding partner, Andy Wirth, shows that the new management group disputes Cipriani’s claims.

“This communication is not tethered to the truth,” Wirth said of Cipriani’s email to homeowners. “It’s disingenuous at the very least … and some more as one progresses from that point.”

When asked for further comment, Ridgeline provided a statement that did not directly address Cirpriani’s letter and instead expressed continued hopes for an “effective, smooth and seamless transition.”

“All parties and entities involved realize that there are many elements to this transition,” Ridgeline said. “We are thankful for the information Granby Ranch Amenities has provided to date and appreciate their diligence as we provide for additional future requests that will enable a smooth, effective transition.”

Asked for a response to Wirth’s counterclaims, Cipriani stood by her original letter.

“I have no idea of what Mr. Wirth is suggesting and take great offense to any suggestion that my letter is anything but fully accurate,” Cipriani said via an email to Sky-Hi News. “I fully stand behind everything in my letter as it is truthful and accurate. (Granby Ranch Amenities) has been working in good faith to try to move things forward as quickly as possible and we certainly hope Ridgeline is as well.”

It is unclear how the COVID-19 outbreak might affect summer operations at the resort, regardless of management, as certain activities may not be permitted according to state and county health guidelines. However, this month golf has been allowed in varying capacities across the state with courses adjusting operations to follow social distancing protocols.

The foreclosure sale of Granby Realty Holding’s property is scheduled for July 17.