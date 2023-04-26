Granby Ranch metro districts face scrutiny as board elections approach

Granby Ranch's nine metro districts divide the costs of services and improvements between residents by collecting taxes for those services. The developer-controlled master district has faced elections scrunity as well as litigation, from Granby Ranch homeowners. The elections for some metro districts are on May 2.

Eight of Granby Ranch’s nine metropolitan district boards are controlled by developers. All these developer-run boards had upcoming elections on May 2 – but not anymore. On March 30, some metro districts posted in the Middle Park Times that their elections were cancelled. This includes the following metro districts – Headwaters Metropolitan District, Granby Ranch Metropolitan District 2 and 8.

These cancellations come at a time when Granby Ranch’s developers are being investigated by the Secretary of State’s Election Division for possible election law violations. The Elections Division is looking into claims that the law firm representing Granby Ranch’s developers may be acting as an unregistered political committee to influence the May 2 election for the homeowners’ Granby Ranch Metropolitan District.

Metro District muddle

The layout of metro districts in Granby Ranch is complicated.

Unlike a traditional development that might include existing homes, lots for future homes, plus some amenities like a pickle ball court or swimming pool, Granby Ranch is one of the largest developments in Grand County. It encompasses 5,000 acres, including single-family homes, townhomes, condos, the 400-acre ski resort that transitions to a trestle bike park in summer, the Base Camp 1 hotel, Granby Ranch Golf Course and other amenities.

Granby Ranch is served by nine metro districts. Metro districts levy taxes on homeowners for infrastructure, services and improvements. Headwaters Metropolitan District is the “master district” with only developer-affiliated directors. Headwaters solely manages and controls the financing for infrastructure and improvements.

The remaining Granby Ranch Metropolitan Districts 2-8 are subordinate taxing districts and are also led by individuals affiliated with the developer. There is another subordinate taxing district, known as Granby Ranch Metropolitan District – this is the sole district run by homeowners.

Granby Ranch’s new ownership

After the previous owners of Granby Ranch allegedly mishandled operations, the development went into foreclosure in 2020. Then in 2021, GR Terra and its affiliate, GRCO, purchased Granby Ranch in two separate sales. The faces behind the entities are two brothers and Missouri-based real estate developers, Bob and David Glarner.

Since the Glarners acquired Granby Ranch, the resort has seen a number of improvements and additions, from snowmaking advances, to updated lift gates, to a renovated base lodge.

These improvements are part of the resort’s 2021 Granby Ranch Rising campaign. It still markets itself as an intimate, family-friendly resort. Children and beginner skiers and snowboarders come for the mellow runs and lack of crowds.

The Glarner brothers, through Middlefork, LLC, also own 14 parcels in Kremmling and Hot Sulphur Springs, including the historic Troublesome Valley Ranch. Some of these parcels contain senior water rights.

Granby Ranch has faced a number of management and ownership turnovers since 2019. The ranch is now owned by real estate developers Bob and David Glarner, with Roxanne Hoover as general manager.

May 2 elections

Sue Blair, designated election official for the Headwaters Metropolitan District, told Sky-Hi News the elections for some of the developer-controlled districts were cancelled in March because there were not more candidates than were empty board seats.

In the Headwaters District, two board seats were open for the 2023 election: Matthew Hoover’s seat and Jace Wirth’s seat. Wirth is the former general manager of Granby Ranch, who departed in 2022. After the election cancellation, Hoover was appointed to continue another term, and Stephen Johnson was appointed to Wirth’s seat. After May 2, the Headwaters board will be:

Scot Johnson, President, until May 2025

Susanne Johnson, Director, until May 2025

Roxanne Hoover, Director, until May 2025

Matthew Hoover, Director, until May 2027

Stephen Johnson, Director, until May 2027

Matthew Hoover is the director of mountain operations for Granby Ranch resort, and his wife Roxanne Hoover is the general manager, after Wirth stepped down from the role.

In districts 2 and 8, the same two seats were up for election as Headwaters — Matthew’s and Wirth’s seats. After the cancellation, Matthew was appointed to continue another term, and Johnson took Wirth’s seat. Districts 2 and 8 will now have the same board members as the Headwater’s board after May 2.

The developer-controlled districts 3-7 will hold an election to appoint two directors.

Investigations by the Elections Division

So why are the developers being investigated for alleged elections violations if they are legally holding or canceling their own elections? There is one homeowner district election occurring on May 2 – the Granby Ranch Metropolitan District (GRMD) election. The GRMD has two empty seats up for residents to vote.

Timothy Archie and Glenn O’Flaherty’s terms are expiring. Natascha O’Flaherty, the wife of Glenn O’Flaherty, a former Granby town trustee and attorney, is running for one of these seats. Natascha has fought against the developers, both current and previous, for their metro district practices.

Her views not only sparked disagreements with developers, but also with Granby town trustees who didn’t share her vitriol of Granby Ranch’s development. Natascha eventually resigned from the town board in 2021, citing frustrations between negotiations with the former developers of Granby Ranch and the town.

During an April 17 virtual meeting which hosted candidates in Grand County’s special district elections, Natascha explained why she was running for the board. The meeting, which was organized by the Grand County Democrats, gave candidates a chance to introduce themselves to voters. Attorneys from the law firm that represents Granby Ranch’s developers were also present during the meeting, but did not speak.

“I’m running to serve on the district to ensure that the residents of Granby ranch in our district have fairness, transparency and fiscal responsibility,” Natasha spoke to voters, before commenting on the presence of Granby Ranch’s attorneys.

“Think it’s really telling tonight, the length the interest the developer has in maintaining and getting control of a district …. They’re seeking to authorize billions of debt, long before a homeowner ever buys in the district,” she added.

The remaining three homeowners running for seats are Nick Raible, Robert O’Munneke and Stefan Haberer. They were not present at the meeting.

Although Natascha and these homeowners have thrown their hat into the ring for their district’s election, two individuals involved with managing Granby Ranch Resort attempted to run for seats on the GRMD board. Both Hoovers submitted self-nomination forms, according to reporting from the Colorado Sun . The Hoovers, in addition to their management positions at Granby Ranch, are board members of the developer-controlled districts. They weren’t eligible to run in the GRMD election, so they conducted an option-to-purchase a sliver of property in the GRMD.

Although they can’t live on these slivers of property, it makes them eligible to run for the board. When their self-nomination forms were rejected because four homeowners are already running for the board, the law firm representing the developers submitted open records requests to obtain information about GRMD’s election discussions, according to the Colorado Sun. This prompted the state’s elections division to investigate claims that the developer was trying to influence the homeowner’s election.

Ballot measures for Granby Ranch

In the upcoming May 2 elections, there are several ballot measures that metro districts 2-8 will be voting on. There are currently only four board members who will be voting on these measures in their districts. These are: Scot Johnson, Susanne Johnson, Roxanne Hoover and Matthew Hoover. Wirth will not vote in these elections since he is no longer on the board.

The Johnsons and the Hoovers will vote on the measures to levy taxes and issue debt to pay for the developer’s costs of infrastructure and improvements. The following measures are on each ballot for districts 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7: whether to approve a tax increase of $10 million annually, or the same amount adjusted for inflation; to increase that district’s debt by $113.75 million, with a repayment cost of $175.75 million. Additionally, a ballot measure asks if the debt for districts 7, 4 and 3 can be increased by $796.25 million, with a repayment cost of nearly $5.3 billion. Matthew and Kenneth Hoyer are both running for board seats on districts 3-7.

Ongoing litigation

GRMD homeowners aren’t just concerned over the other metro districts – they’re involved in a lawsuit. The litigation began in 2020, when Granby Ranch underwent foreclosure. Prior to foreclosure, homeowners in GRMD had an agreement with the owners to eventually make all Granby Ranch’s amenities publicly owned, rather than owned by Headwaters.

This public entity would then operate the resort on behalf of the homeowners. The intention was for homeowners to pay a one-time amenity fee of $10,000 when they purchased their lot, or when a builder constructed a home. In this way, homeowners each paid the developer for their future ownership of the amenities, including the ski resort and golf course. Once enough funds were collected, or by 2062 (whichever came sooner), ownership would transfer.

But when Granby Ranch foreclosed, the new owners, GP Granby Holdings, claimed that the agreement for public ownership was void. GRMD sued, but then Granby Ranch changed hands again in 2021. Now the Glarners, through GR Terra, are involved in the litigation.

In January 2022, the Grand County District Court agreed with GRMD’s claim that they have the right to enforce the agreement. A new court date is set for May 1, 2023, to determine if the GRMD can continue to work towards public ownership of the amenities, ski resort and golf course, taking it out of the developer’s hands.

The future of Granby Ranch

The May elections for residents in GRMD, as well as districts 3-7, are fast approaching. These elections will shape how Granby Ranch grows — 5,000 homes are planned, with about 700 built so far.

Natascha, who is running for a two-year term on the GRMD, has been a homeowner with her husband at Granby Ranch since 2012. They told The Denver Post they bought their property to enjoy scenic views, along with skiing and golfing right from their backyard. Other homeowners looked towards Granby Ranch for the same reasons.

Amid ongoing litigation and metro district scandals, employees on the ground are striving to maintain the resort’s welcoming character. This winter season, families enjoyed the friendly, laid-back atmosphere. Adaptive skiers and snowboarders from nonprofits such as the High Fives Foundation raced down well-groomed runs. Visitors and locals experienced New Year’s Eve celebrations, live music and other events.

The question remains whether the push to fund development and new amenities at Granby Ranch will threaten its small mountain resort values, or improve upon them.