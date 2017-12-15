Granby Ranch opens for ski season

Granby Ranch enjoyed a subtle opening day today, inviting guests up the Milestone Lift for the first time this winter season. While the turnout was small, with a single family representing the entirety of the lift line as they broke through the opening day banner, there's nowhere they would rather be.

"It's become sort of a tradition for us," said Roy Van Dyke, a long time skier at Granby Ranch.

The 80-year-old joined his daughter Mandy McConathy and his grandchildren, Jack and Charlie as the first to make tracks on the mountain for the eighth straight season.

Snow on the mountain is still relatively scarce, so as the resort waits for the weather to cooperate only the Milestone Lift is in operation. Until more terrain is open Granby Ranch is offering discounted Milestone only lift passes for $25.