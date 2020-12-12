Granby Ranch Resort opens for season

Granby Ranch Resort celebrates first chair as the opens for the 2020-21 ski season.

Courtesy Granby Ranch

Granby Ranch Resort celebrated the first day of operations on Friday, drawing skiers and snowboarders from Colorado, Texas, Minnesota and more.

The resort’s opening weekend kicked off with numerous special events, headlined by a drive-in version of the Granby Ranch Holiday Music Concert featuring Joe Nichols and Brent Rowan.

The concert which was played on the drive-in screen also served as a fundraiser for the Mountain Family Center.

“We welcomed new snow and a host of skiers and riders on opening day and it was nothing but laughter and COVID compliant air-fives,” said General Manager Jace Wirth. “Even our ski school was cranking, including plenty of never-ever-skiers coming to Granby Ranch to enjoy the start to winter. I was proud of our entire team for the work and focus they put into getting the mountain open as well as the dedication and adherence to our COVID-19 protocols.”

The resort will be providing daily updates on the opening of additional terrain and chairlifts via http://www.GranbyRanch.com and the Granby Ranch Resort App.

Resort officials report snowmaking efforts are going well, and the resort also announced the continuation of the uphill access program for pass holders on the Easy Money trail.

“Uphill access on our East Mountain was a big hit and we are glad to continue that program, while work continues on Quick Draw,” Wirth said.

Granby Ranch will be hosting additional Drive-In movies, Sno-Ga, Free Hot Cocoa, and other events to continue the celebratory atmosphere all weekend. Additional updates and details can be found at http://www.granbyranch.com and via the all-new Granby Ranch Resort App available in all app stores.