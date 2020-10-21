Granby Ranch scheduled to open Dec. 11 under new management

A Granby Ranch employee works on lift maintenance. The ski resort is planning to open for the season Dec. 11.

Granby Ranch has pegged Dec. 11 for opening day.

While the ski resort will be implementing changes — partially due to new management, many due to COVID-19 — general manger Jace Wirth is looking forward to the winter.

The ski resort will be adhering to guidance from state and local health departments related to the pandemic. Wirth said the resort has been working closely with officials.

“We’ll be adhering very strictly to that guidance,” he said. “That means there’s going to be some radically changed processes for indoor and outdoor amenities … All these processes are intending to keep our team and our guests safe.”

The resort is still looking at methods to control capacity, and Granby Ranch will release more information as the season approaches.

One certainty this year is Granby Ranch’s “Worry Free Guarantee,” similar to other programs announced this year at Colorado ski resorts.

If the ski area is closed by a government mandate for more than 20 days or a stay at home order lasting seven or more consecutive days, season passes will be transferred to winter 2021-22 on pro-rated basis.

Granby Ranch also plans on keeping night skiing, with dates to be announced.

Wirth added that many of the guest-facing processes, such as rentals and the ski and ride school, are being updated.

He said the new management team has invested over $1 million in snowmaking systems, lift maintenance, digital systems, guest-facing technology, rentals and more.

“It’ll feel very familiar, but it will feel radically different with those and the COVID safety measures,” Wirth said. “It’s going to feel different and new. I think that’s exciting.”

The ski resort’s season passes are now on sale starting at $344 for adults. Passes are also available for juniors ages 6-12 for $204, teens 13-18 for $224, seniors 65-79 for $274 and 80 and older at $25.

For more, go to GranbyRanch.com.