Granby Ranch suspends operations in face of coronavirus

Brendon Dougherty and his son, Cavin, take the first chair up the Milestone Ski Lift on Granby Ranch’s opening day.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

Ski Granby Ranch announced it is suspending its winter operations in light of Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order to close downhill ski resorts for one week.

Granby Ranch officials said Sunday morning that it would be stopping its winter operations until further notice. Polis signed an executive order to close downhill ski resorts in the state for a week in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“These are extremely difficult and extraordinary circumstances and we thank you for your understanding during this difficult time,” a Granby Ranch Facebook post read. “Let’s come together as a community and support each other.”

The resort said it is working to minimize the impact of the closure, but did not provide details on refunds or rescheduling. The resort did encourage guests with questions to reach out via the Facebook page or by calling 888-850-4615.