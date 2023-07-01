Granby Ranch to host first concert of its Rocky Mountain Music Series on Saturday

Country singer Tanner Usrey will headline the first of two concerts in Granby Ranch’s Rocky Mountain Music Series on July 1. Doors open at the ski area’s base at 2 p.m., with opening acts starting at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., before Usrey takes the stage at 6:15 p.m.

The free event offers VIP packages that cost $150 for a group of four people. The package includes access to seating in the 8350 Lounge, private bar access, a tailgate buffet and a VIP parking spot.

All attendees can enjoy food and drink from Granby Ranch’s culinary staff as well as attractions like face painters, balloon artists, $10 scenic chairlift rides, lawn games and a steer roping practice area. Concessions and some activities require additional fees.

The event also features a food drive for Mountain Family Center, which is in need of cereal, oatmeal, granola bars, canned meals and canned protein like chicken and tuna. Outside alcohol, coolers, pets, weapons and smoking are not allowed at the event.

The second concert in the series will feature The Band of Heathens as its headliner Aug. 5.

For more information, visit GranbyRanch.com .