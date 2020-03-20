Granby Ranch to lay off all employees

Granby Ranch will be laying off all staff, effective Saturday.

The resort employs about 50 year-round staff and up to 200 seasonal workers. Granby Ranch’s announcement follows news of over 1,200 layoffs down the road at Winter Park Resort.

A few Granby Ranch team members will continue working with reduced hours from home to wrap up operations and communicate with customers for a short period of time.

“With the loss of the very important spring break business, we will not be making any revenue,” Chief Executive Officer Melissa Cipriani said via email.

Cipriani added over the phone Friday that the resort is working with staff living in employee housing on an individual basis. She emphasized that Granby Ranch will not be evicting anyone.

Cipriani also said the resort continued paying its staff through this week, even though it was closed by an executive order on Sunday. Cipriani said they did this as a way to keep paying employees as long as possible.

While the resort is unable to financially support laid off employees, Cipriani said Granby Ranch is planning to donate any leftover food to staff and the local food bank over the next several weeks. She added that the resort has already started giving perishables to the workers.

Summer operations remain up in the air, especially as foreclosure looms for Granby Ranch.

“At this time, it is our plan and hope to welcome our team members and guests back for summer operations,” Cipriani said in the email.

While the meeting with the management group interested in taking on operations at Granby Ranch was postponed, partner Jace Wirth said the proposal still stands and the group will be meeting with Headwaters Metropolitan District in the coming weeks.